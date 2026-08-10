A goat, which locals claim has been appearing around the temple for nearly three months, has captured the attention of visitors at Jogni Mata Temple in Jhiri, Himachal Pradesh.

At the Jogni Mata Temple in Jhiri, Himachal Pradesh, an unlikely visitor has emerged as a daily talking point among devotees. A goat, which locals claim has been appearing around the temple for nearly three months, has captured the attention of visitors. According to residents, the animal has been repeatedly spotted around the temple premises for close to three months. Local children have also claimed that they have seen the goat returning to the same spot during this period.

Locals say goat is frequently seen wandering around the premises and repeatedly circling the temple. Its regular appearances have become so familiar that devotees and visitors often pause to observe it whenever they spot it.

The mystery, however, deepens when it comes to the animal’s routine after sunset.

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Some locals claim that the goat leaves the temple at night, feeds on grass and fodder and eventually returns. Others have offered a contrasting account, claiming that the animal does not eat grass at all.

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These conflicting claims have only fuelled speculation surrounding the goat, with residents continuing to discuss its movements and habits.

The animal has now become an unexpected attraction for visitors to the temple. People can be seen gathering around to watch it, while locals recount their own experiences of seeing the goat repeatedly appear at the same location.