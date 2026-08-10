MP CM Mohan Yadav felicitated promoted police and gave appointment letters to new recruits. He said over 27,000 personnel were promoted and 25,000 posts filled since 2023, boosting the state police force and providing youth employment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday felicitated promoted police personnel and handed over appointment letters to newly recruited candidates at a felicitation and appreciation ceremony organised by the state police department at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. CM Yadav stressed that police personnel endure physical injuries and stress while maintaining law and order, and it was the government's responsibility to recognise and encourage their efforts.

Massive Promotions and Recruitments in Police Department

The Chief Minister said that 27,534 police officers and personnel had been promoted, while the state government had also undertaken recruitment for around 25,000 posts in the police department, including positions related to the police band, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other units, since 2023.

"More than 27,000 officers and personnel of the police department have been promoted. Along with this, since 2023, our government has been undertaking recruitment for more than 25,000 posts, including the police band, FSL and other positions. It gives me immense happiness to participate in this programme organised by the police, where badges were pinned on personnel who have been promoted," CM Yadav said.

He added the government had worked to resolve difficulties related to promotions not only in the police department but across various departments, while also opening recruitment on a large scale. "It is true that the police perform their duties efficiently in every situation and at every place. Therefore, resolving the difficulties within the police department and finding a solution to promotions was important. We have not only opened the path for promotions in the police department but also in all departments and have opened recruitment on a large scale," he said.

The CM further said the recruitment drive was providing employment opportunities to the youth and bringing "new bloodline" into departments, creating a more positive working environment.

The Chief Minister said the state government was working in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the workforce required for public welfare and contribute to India's growth.

New Battalion and Opportunities for Tribal Communities

CM Yadav also announced that the formation of the new battalion (in Khandwa) and separate companies comprising members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups such as the Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya communities would also be formed. He said the move would provide a large number of opportunities for youth from these communities to join the police force.

"I am announcing once again that recruitment of Baiga, Sahariya and Bharia will also be undertaken. In view of the battalion that we have announced, I am reiterating the announcement today. In the coming period, all the posts will also be filled," he said. (ANI)