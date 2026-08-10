Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma re-launched a subsidised scheme to provide masoor dal at Rs 70/kg and sugar at Rs 30/kg. The initiative, restarted in Nagaon, will benefit 2.48 crore NFSA beneficiaries across the state.

Scheme Relaunched to Benefit 2.48 Crore People

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday re-launched the subsidised masoor dal and sugar distribution scheme for NFSA beneficiaries at Raha in Nagaon district. Masoor dal will be available at Rs 70 per kg while sugar will be available for Rs. 30 per kg, benefiting 2.48 crore beneficiaries across Assam.

It may be noted that the scheme was temporarily paused for two months due to the Vote on Account budget. The programme was organised as a modest event at the premises of Suren Patar's fair price shop in Kamarjan village under the Raha assembly constituency.

Along with free rice, the supply of masoor dal and sugar at subsidised rates will play a crucial role in ensuring the nutritional security of poor families across the state. This scheme will benefit over 70 lakh families comprising approximately 2,48,11,645 individuals across Assam. In Nagaon district alone, 15,83,080 beneficiaries across 3,85,299 families will be covered. Moreover, 2.36 lakh individuals belonging to 61,614 families in the Raha constituency will benefit from this initiative.

Part of Broader Welfare Agenda

Speaking at the re-launch programme, Chief Minister Sarma said that the scheme marks the Government's commitment to people-centric initiatives like Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu and Orunodoi. He said that after the Assembly elections, most schemes introduced by the previous government had remained suspended until the budget session. Following the adoption of the budget in July, the Orunodoi scheme was relaunched on August 1. On August 6, application forms were distributed for the Chief Minister's Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes. Today, the subsidised masoor dal and sugar distribution scheme has been restarted from the Raha constituency.

More Subsidies Promised

He said that the programme was kept modest due to the flood situation in Upper Assam. The Chief Minister, moreover, said that although salt could not be distributed immediately due to technical constraints, it will be made available at subsidised rates within a few days. He informed that during the 'Anna Sewa Saptah' observed between the 1st and 10th of every month, citizens will receive free rice alongside subsidised masoor dal and sugar.

Dr. Sarma also revealed that the government is actively taking steps to fulfil its poll promises of providing mustard oil at subsidised prices. He also informed that steps have already been initiated to include the beneficiaries in the Orunodoi scheme who have been previously omitted because of different reasons.

Welfare Initiatives to Resume Post-Floods

Mentioning that several government works have been halted as administrative resources were busy in managing the severe flood situation in Upper Assam, the Chief Minister assured that with flood conditions now improving, the government will resume welfare initiatives for the benefit of the public.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to cooperative societies and fair price shops for playing a key role in implementing the scheme to provide masoor dal and sugar at subsidised rates.

Highlighting various Central and State Government welfare initiatives, Dr. Sarma affirmed that the government will make every effort to assist the needy people even more than ever before. He also assured that substantial development works would be undertaken in the Raha constituency over the next five years.

Minister of Agriculture, etc. Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, etc. Kaushik Rai, MLAs Sashikanta Das, Rupak Sarma, and Jitu Goswami; along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.