Union Minister JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of disrupting Parliament by 'shifting goalposts' on demands for discussion. Nadda claimed the government is ready to debate all issues but Gandhi's intent is to 'spread chaos', not have dialogue.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly changing his demands and disrupting parliamentary proceedings, saying the government's stand has always been to have discussion on every issue.

'Shifting Goalposts to Spread Chaos'

"Rahul Gandhi keeps shifting the goalposts, both in Parliament and in the narrative, on a daily basis. His objective is not to engage in dialogue but to spread chaos," Nadda said addressing a press conference.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi initially demanded a discussion on NEET, then raised the issue of the Ram Mandir Trust, and later sought a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action against students protesting against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Nadda Refutes 'Firing' Allegation

"Initially, at the start of the session, he demanded a discussion on NEET. When we agreed to that, he raised the issue of the Ram Mandir Trust instead; subsequently, he insisted that the Home Minister make a statement regarding the Jantar Mantar incident. His intention is to prevent the House from functioning. He does not want the House to run; that is why he has been disrupting proceedings for the past 15 days while simultaneously pushing for a discussion on the Jantar Mantar issue," he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegations over the Jantar Mantar protest in today's discussion, Nadda accused him of misleading people by claiming that firing took place during the incident. "Today, when it was decided that the Jantar Mantar issue would indeed be discussed, he began misleading the people and the country by claiming that shots were fired at Jantar Mantar, when, in fact, no such incident occurred," he said.

'Govt Ready for Discussion on Every Issue'

Nadda further said the government was ready for a discussion on the student protest issue and that the Home Minister would respond to all questions. "The Home Minister is ready to answer every question. Our stance has always been simple: let the House function. If the House runs, we are prepared to answer on every issue, just as we always have. Our track record bears witness to this," Nadda said.

Nadda also urged Rahul Gandhi not to avoid the discussion and said the government was ready to debate every issue inside Parliament. "I want to say this clearly to Rahul Gandhi: Do not run away from the discussion. We are ready to discuss every issue inside the House," Nadda said.

Nadda Alleges 'Double Standards' Over Jharkhand Protests

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi and Congress over the ongoing protest by students in Jharkhand, alleging double standards by the Opposition. "Furthermore, I would like to ask: Does he not hear the voices of the students in Jharkhand today? My information says that barbed wire fences were erected there at his behest; they are effectively running the government there, as they are an integral part of it. Do they not hear the students' voices there?" Nadda said.

"I want to state very clearly that the double standards adopted by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, creating anarchy, engaging in negative politics, and playing the role of an irresponsible opposition do nothing for the country's future or its progress. I strongly condemn this," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at Govt

Nadda's remarks came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding accountability over alleged police action against student protesters in Delhi. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition wanted to know who had ordered the alleged firing on students.

On the Jharkhand student protests, Gandhi said, "We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students, regardless of where it occurs... There is no confusion in our minds that attacking a peaceful protest with violence is wrong."

Disruptions Mark Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has seen repeated disruptions, with the Opposition protesting over the alleged police action at Jantar Mantar and other issues, even as several Bills have been passed amid uproar. (ANI)