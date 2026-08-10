A JKSA delegation met MP Kapil Sibal, highlighting J&K's recruitment scams, paper leaks, and unemployment woes. Sibal assured them he would raise the issues in Parliament and with the concerned ministries.

A delegation of the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday met President Supreme Court Bar Association and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal at his residence in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on a range of issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, with particular focus on students, unemployed youth, recruitment processes, institutional accountability and the concerns of people from J&K living and working across the country.

Delegation Highlights Recruitment Irregularities

The delegation was led by the National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami and accompanied by senior office-bearers of the Association's Delhi unit, including Saqib Naikoo, Mohammad Nazim and Irshad Ahmad. During the meeting, the delegation apprised Sibal of the persistent challenges confronting students, job aspirants and unemployed youth in Jammu & Kashmir, including recurring recruitment scams, paper leaks, examination irregularities, recruitment cancellations, procedural lapses, delays and prolonged uncertainty surrounding government recruitment processes.

Major Recruitment Controversies

Khuehami highlighted major recruitment controversies in recent years, including those relating to the Jammu & Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI), Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA), Junior Engineer (Civil), Fire and Emergency Services and other recruitment examinations that have faced allegations of irregularities, paper leaks, manipulation and institutional lapses. He said that thousands of educated young people have spent years preparing for competitive examinations, only to face cancellations, delays, investigations and prolonged litigation. In several cases, aspirants have also faced the risk of crossing the upper age limit while waiting for recruitment processes to reach their logical conclusion.

The Association stressed that recurring examination irregularities and the absence of a predictable recruitment calendar have significantly eroded the confidence of young people in recruitment institutions and the credibility of public examinations.

Concerns of J&K Diaspora Raised

The concerns of people from J&K working and living outside the Union Territory were also raised, including those relating to garment workers, traders, small business owners and other sections of the community who contribute to local economies across different parts of the country, the Association emphasised that their safety, livelihood, dignity and access to institutional support must remain an important part of the broader policy discourse concerning Jammu & Kashmir.

Kapil Sibal's Assurance

Responding to the issues raised, Sibal gave a patient and detailed hearing to Khuehami and acknowledged the seriousness of concerns relating to unemployment, recruitment irregularities, examination scandals and the growing uncertainty confronting educated youth in Jammu & Kashmir.

He assured the delegation that the matters highlighted during the meeting would receive due attention and that he would seek to raise the concerns, as appropriate, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and pursue them with the concerned Ministries and other competent authorities. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring transparency, accountability and fairness in public recruitment and said that efforts would be made to ensure that the legitimate aspirations and concerns of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir receive due consideration at the appropriate levels of government. (ANI)