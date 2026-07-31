Delhi Traffic Police has announced a detailed traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026, including road closures, heavy vehicle restrictions, and alternate routes from July 29 to August 12. Check the affected roads before travelling.

The commencement of the sacred month of Shravan has also marked the start of the Kanwar Yatra 2026. With the arrival of this season, a vast number of devotees set on their pilgrimage. There are thousands of Kanwariyas who will bring holy water from Ganga originating in various locations like Haridwar, Gangotri, and Gaumukh and reach various places in Delhi and Haryana. The Delhi Traffic Police has constituted a complete traffic management plan to facilitate the movement of the Kanwariyas.

Traffic Restrictions for Smooth Pilgrimage

As per the officials of the Delhi Traffic Police, there are proper arrangements to allow the Kanwariyas smooth passage during their yatra. The commuters have been instructed to search for the traffic updates before they travel and avoid certain areas of traffic during the yatra.

Bar of Heavy Vehicles on Several Major Roads

Under the guidelines, the following major roads will remain closed to Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) from July 29 till August 12. However, the city buses have been given an exemption from these guidelines.

These routes include GT Road from Apsara Border to Yamuna Bridge, Asharam Tyagi Marg (Road No. 66), Wazirabad Road from Bhopura Border to Signature Bridge, Pushta Road from Sonia Vihar to Wazirabad, and Loni Road from Loni Border to Loni Gol Chakkar.

Further, the heavy vehicles would not be allowed to enter the territory of Delhi at Maharajpur, Apsara/Seemapuri, DLF, Bhopura, Loni, and Sonia Vihar border points. These heavy vehicles would be diverted through some alternative routes including the Outer Ring Road and NH-9.

Complete Closure of GT Road to General Traffic

One of the most notable changes in the guidelines includes the complete closure of GT Road from Apsara Border to Yamuna Bridge to general traffic from 7:00 am on August 9 till 8:00 pm on August 12.

No Access for Kanwariyas on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

The advisory states that Kanwariyas and related vehicles will not have access to the Delhi-Dehradun highway. This rule has been introduced to maintain the movement of traffic smoothly.

Travellers Asked to Prepare

Travellers moving within Delhi and surrounding areas during the Kanwar Yatra are advised to plan their journey well ahead. Checking for the latest traffic advisory before leaving home, selecting alternative routes, and following police instructions can keep travelling easy.