Artists C K Shadiya and R Keerthi have been awarded the RAi Fellowship 2026-27 by the Rizq Art Initiative. The fellowship, presented in Kochi, aims to support artists' creative journeys and help them access international platforms.

Artists C K Shadiya and R Keerthi were presented the RAi Fellowship 2026-27 by the Rizq Art Initiative (RAi), founded by Shefeena Yusuffali, at a ceremony held at Pepper House, Fort Kochi, on Friday. The fellowship, organised in collaboration with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, aims to support artists at important stages of their creative journey and help them access wider opportunities, including international platforms.

Kochi Mayor V K Mini Mol presented the fellowship to the two artists. Speaking at the event, the Mayor highlighted Kochi's long association with art and culture and said the city has consistently supported artists and cultural initiatives. She also appreciated Shefeena Yusuffali's efforts through the Rizq Art Initiative to create new opportunities for artists.

Supporting Artists and Expanding Horizons

Shadiya and Keerthi were selected from among artists who participated in the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi's Annual Art Exhibition. The selection was based on artistic merit, creative practice, commitment and potential for further growth. Shefeena Yusuffali, Founder and Executive Director of Rizq Art Initiative, said the fellowship was created to provide talented artists with the support they need to take their practice forward. "RAi seeks to help artists deepen their work, explore new creative possibilities and gain greater visibility beyond Kerala. Creating opportunities for artists to engage with national and international platforms remains one of the key goals of the initiative," said Yusuffali.

Meena Vari, Chief Curator and Creative Director of Rizq Art Initiative, said the organisation is working to strengthen the presence of Keralam artists on international platforms while bringing greater attention to the state's contemporary art practices.

Exhibition by Previous Fellows

The event also featured an exhibition of works by Mibin Bhaskar and Yasir, recipients of the previous RAi Fellowship. The exhibition will remain open at Pepper House for the next 10 days.

About Rizq Art Initiative

Under Yusuffali's leadership, Rizq Art Initiative has been organising exhibitions, cultural exchange programmes, panel discussions, training and mentorship initiatives aimed at supporting artists and creating wider professional opportunities. RAi has also organised exhibitions and cultural programmes in the UAE, bringing together artistic practices from India and the Arab world and highlighting the longstanding cultural links between the two regions.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Rizq Art Initiative works with artists through fellowships, exhibitions and international collaborations with a focus on giving emerging talent greater visibility and opportunities for sustained artistic growth. (ANI)