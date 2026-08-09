Amid protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants over exam irregularities, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of three JPSC members. CM Hemant Soren has assured students of justice and severe punishment for those responsible.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) following the recommendation of the state government, Lok Bhavan said on Sunday.

The resignations submitted by Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed from their posts as JPSC members were accepted by the Governor, according to an official statement.

Protests Over Exam Irregularities

The development comes amid protests by JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants over alleged irregularities in public service examinations.

A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation concluded in Ranchi on Sunday. An eight-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House.

Governor and CM Address Aspirants' Concerns

Earlier in the day, Governor Gangwar appealed to JPSC-JSSC aspirants to resolve the matter through dialogue and said Chief Minister Hemant Soren was concerned about the students' issues.

"We do not want to toy with the future of our children. Resolve this by talking it out. The Chief Minister is very concerned about this and is continuously discussing with us how to resolve the children's problems," Gangwar said.

The Governor added that a solution would be reached through discussions and said students could meet him or the Chief Minister whenever they wished.

Meanwhile, CM Soren assured the protesting youth that justice would be delivered transparently and said those responsible for irregularities would face the "severest possible punishment."

"Our youth are staging protests and agitations to claim their rights. It is precisely because of our government's actions that they have found the courage to step forward, protest, and demand their due, for we have exposed the wrongdoing. The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment," Soren said.

Soren also said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and asserted that the youth did not need political patronage to get justice.

"Your sentiments and your concerns are our concerns. Occupying this constitutional office today, I assure you completely that justice will be served with transparency, and we will ensure that this justice is visibly demonstrated," he said.

The protests began after the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.

Students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The aspirants have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.