The Tirupattur Congress held a rally against the proposed parliamentary delimitation, fearing it will suppress Tamil Nadu's voice. Cadres released black balloons and slogans, arguing the move unfairly rewards states that failed population control.

Congress Rallies Against Delimitation in Tirupattur

The Tirupattur District Congress Committee on Sunday conducted a peaceful rally opposing the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, alleging that the exercise could adversely affect Tamil Nadu. The Congress cadres participated in the rally by releasing black balloons and raising slogans such as "Reject Modi-Limitation" as part of their protest against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

The rally was organised following the instructions of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Manickam Tagore and was led by Tirupattur District Congress Committee President Vijay Ilanchezhiyan. The protest began at around 10 AM from the Tirupattur Congress ground and proceeded through the Tirupattur Bus Stand before concluding near the Rajiv Gandhi statue. Following the rally, Congress leaders and cadres garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and paid floral tributes.

'Tamil Nadu's Voice will be Suppressed'

Awareness boards explaining the proposed parliamentary constituency delimitation were displayed during the rally along with black balloons, as the party sought to create awareness among the public about the issue. Congress functionaries said the protest was organised in support of the campaign led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi against the proposed delimitation and to highlight what they described as its potential impact on Tamil Nadu's interests. District Congress Chief Ilanchezhiyan spoke to reporters about the aim of the protest, stating, "This rally is mainly done to bring awareness to the public. The public does not know what delimitation is. This delimitation policy is giving an unfair share of seats in Tamil Nadu. ..Tamil Nadu's voice will be suppressed. Tamil Nadu has followed population control, but other states have not followed...Due to the uncontrollable population in other states, they are trying to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats."

United Front Against Delimitation

It comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday chaired a key meeting of state MPs to build a united front against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, even as major regional parties DMK and AIADMK did not attend it. Held at Kalaivanar Arangam, the consultation brought together around 21 lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, mainly from Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, and IUML. The leaders were unanimous: any population-based redrawing of constituencies that reduces Tamil Nadu's political weight will be opposed strongly.

Legislative Context and Opposition's Demand

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats, and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the bill was not passed as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament.

While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. (ANI)