In Hyderabad's Saroor Nagar, a pedestrian was robbed of a ₹1 lakh smartphone after falling for a staged bike accident. The viral CCTV footage, recorded in July, shows an accomplice stealing the phone while the victim helped the fallen biker. Police have registered a case and are tracking the culprits using the phone's IMEI number.

In a display of sheer deception caught entirely on camera, a pedestrian in Hyderabad’s Saroor Nagar fell victim to a calculated and elaborate scam in which two men staged a fake bike accident to distract him while stealthily making off with an expensive smartphone worth INR 1 lakh.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a biker can be seen feigning a sudden slip and fall on the asphalt, and the passerby, who happened to be a good Samaritan, rushed over to offer a helping hand, but did he know that he was walking right into a trap, as the biker’s accomplice distracted him to swipe his high-end smartphone.

Since the robbery takes place in various forms of ingenious street cons becoming increasingly common across urban areas, the local authorities have already made it public to be vigilant and cautious when offering assistance to strangers in distress.

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How Did a Good Samaritan Fall into the Trap of Scamsters?

Saroor Nagar, which is located in the bustling eastern suburbs of Hyderabad, became the backdrop of a brazen daylight robbery, highlighting how everyday empathy is increasingly being weaponized by criminal gangs looking for soft targets.

In a viral video, a pedestrian was seen walking on a road when a biker, who appeared to be watching him, started his vehicle and intentionally lost control, falling right in front of the unsuspecting victim to create an immediate sense of alarm.

Moved by concern, the good Samaritan helped the biker to stand up and check for injuries, and the rider's second partner crept up completely unnoticed and swept his pocket to take away his phone, which was allegedly worth around INR 1 lakh. After the duo left the scene, the man casually checked his pocket and realised that his prized possession was gone, prompting him to run behind the vehicle.

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The incident occurred when traffic was relatively sparse, allowing the perpetrators to execute their well-planned maneuver quickly and make a swift getaway before anyone else could intervene.

The biker and his accomplice quickly fled from the scene with the pedestrian’s mobile phone and disappeared into the maze of nearby lanes, leaving authorities searching for clues as the shocking footage continues to circulate online.

Is Saroor Nagar Robbery Theft a Recent Incident?

The viral incident of Saroor Nagar, where a pedestrian fell victim to a planned scam captured on CCTV. The video was recently spread across social media platforms, claiming that the robbery happened to have taken place in September.

However, the footage was recorded in July this year and is not linked to any recent incident. The footage has continued to recirculate online, sparking debates over urban safety. The Saroornagar Police have officially registered a criminal case based on the complaint filed by the victim, whose phone was taken away from the scamster.

The police launched an investigation into the incident after a First Investigation Report was filed. Although the incident took place two months ago, the police could not nab or arrest the culprits, who continue to remain at large, with authorities continuing to examine CCTV footage to track them down.

The thieves used an unplated bike, making it even more challenging for law enforcement to track down the vehicle through automated traffic monitoring systems. However, Saroornagar Police continue their efforts to track down the culprits, and at the same time they are using the phone’s IMEI number to analyze local cell tower activity in coordination with technical intelligence teams.

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