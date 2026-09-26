A girl recorded a video at Kamakhya railway station after alleging that a man repeatedly followed her, harassed her and made inappropriate gestures and faces. The footage has sparked concern over women’s safety in public spaces.

A girl recorded a video at Kamakhya railway station after allegedly being harassed by a man who repeatedly followed her and made inappropriate gestures and faces. The incident was captured on camera, with the footage showing the man appearing to follow her around the railway station while making gestures that left her uncomfortable.

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According to the girl, she noticed the man following her and began recording the incident. The video appears to show him staying close to her, repeatedly looking in her direction and making gestures and faces as she moved through the station.

The girl described the man’s behaviour as harassment and said she felt uncomfortable due to his repeated actions. The incident has since drawn attention online, with viewers expressing concern over the behaviour and the safety of women in crowded public spaces.

Railway stations are often busy environments, and passengers facing harassment can seek assistance from railway personnel, security staff or the police.

It remains unclear whether a formal complaint was filed following the incident or whether any action was taken against the man. The video has continued to circulate online, highlighting concerns over harassment faced by women in public places and the importance of prompt intervention when such incidents occur.