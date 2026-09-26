Gujarat Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik is expanding the state's CCTV network with public participation. This move builds on the Ahmedabad model, where 24,000 cameras were installed with citizen help, significantly improving crime detection.

To strengthen public safety and ensure effective crime prevention and detection, State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik has emphasised expanding and strengthening the CCTV surveillance network across the state with public participation.

During Gyanendra Singh Malik’s tenure as Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner, more than 24,000 CCTV cameras were installed between 2024 and 2026 with the voluntary support of citizens, trader organisations and various associations. This active public participation helped the police achieve significant success in preventing and detecting crime in the city, the release said. The CCTV network created through public cooperation has strengthened the city’s security system.

Building on Success: The State-Wide Push

Building on this successful Ahmedabad model, efforts are now underway to expand the initiative across the state and create a stronger safety network with direct citizen participation. At present, more than 3.88 lakh private CCTV cameras are operational across the state. However, comparatively fewer cameras cover public roads, parking areas and the entry and exit points of residential societies. A wider and well-organised CCTV network can significantly enhance public safety and support effective maintenance of law and order.

Engaging the Community

Accordingly, Malik has instructed all City Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police to meet with local citizens, residential societies, and traders’ associations. The aim is to encourage more people to voluntarily install CCTV cameras and strengthen the surveillance network across the state.

Key Installation Guidelines

When installing CCTV cameras in residential societies or commercial premises, citizens are advised to ensure that the cameras cover not only the premises but also nearby main roads, parking areas and important points of movement. Cameras with night vision, modern 4-megapixel or higher resolution, and sufficient video storage can help ensure effective surveillance at night and act as a deterrent to anti-social activities.

State-Level Oversight and Final Appeal

At the state level, the Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to coordinate and ensure the smooth implementation of this public awareness campaign.

Citizens have been urged to voluntarily secure their premises with CCTV cameras and contribute to building a ‘Safe Gujarat’. A safe environment can be created through mutual trust and cooperation between the police and the public.

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