    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hunger strike is being held to seek justice for the death of Lance Naik Prabhu (29) and the attack on the home of the party's Scheduled Castes wing chief 'Tada' Periyasamy.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party began a hunger strike on Tuesday, February 21, to condemn the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime's alleged murder of a jawan by a ruling party office-bearer. The BJP hunger strike is being held to seek justice for the death of Lance Naik Prabhu (29) and the attack on the home of the party's Scheduled Castes wing chief 'Tada' Periyasamy.

    Addressing party workers, party office-bearers condemned the ruling DMK regime for the soldier's death and the attack on party leader Periyasamy.

    In the evening, K Annamalai, the party's state president, would lead a candlelight rally from Omandurar government hospital on arterial Anna Salai to the War memorial near the Marina beach, a distance of about 2 kilometres.

    After being thrashed by a DMK functionary and his associates, Prabhu, the army jawan, died. On February 8, Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu argued with DMK functionary Chinnaswamy at Velampatti in Pochampally (Krishnagiri district) over washing clothes near the town panchayat's water tank.

    Chinnaswamy and his supporters allegedly attacked Prabhakaran and his brother later that day. A DMK councillor named Chinnasamy has been accused of murdering a jawan. On February 8, 2023, Chinnasamy visited Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran, who served in the armed forces. Six people were arrested in connection with the killing, including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi. The arrests were made in response to a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Prabhu.

    Krishnagiri police said, "On the same evening, Chinnasamy and nine other men allegedly attacked Prabhakaran, and his brother Prabhu. Krishnagiri police have arrested six men, including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi, in response to Prabhu's complaint."

    Also Read: Family of Army jawan killed in Krishnagiri demand death penalty for DMK councillor, 8 others accused

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    Also Read: 'Basic structure of the Constitution is violated': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, challenges NEET

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
