    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'

    "Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving a clarification to put an end to it," Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said.

    Tamil Nadu Governor ends row over 'Tamizhagam' remark; calls misinterpretation as 'erroneous'
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has issued a statement on the ongoing row over his 'Tamizhagam' remark in which he has said that the interpretation of his statement is "erroneous" and "far-fetched".

    In a statement, he said: "In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to facilitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'. In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression'. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched."

    "Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving a clarification to put an end to it," he added.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
