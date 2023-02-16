Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Family of Army jawan killed in Krishnagiri demand death penalty for DMK councillor, 8 others accused

    Lance Naik M Prabhu (28) was beaten to death allegedly by a DMK councillor and his men after an altercation broke out over washing clothes near a panchayat’s water tank. The DMK councillor, who allegedly attacked and killed an Indian Army soldier, was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu`s Krishnagiri district.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

    The family of the 28-year-old Army Jawan, who was allegedly beaten to death after an altercation broke out between him and a DMK councillor, demanded death penalty for the accused. According to reports, Madaiyya, the father of Lance Naik M Prabhu, asked that the nine detained suspects, including the DMK member, be given the death penalty.

    Prabhu's wife Punitha Prabhu, clutching her two infant daughters, said she wants Chief Minister MK Stalin to come and meet her.

    On February 8, Prabhu was brutally beaten up allegedly by DMK Councillor Chinnaswamy and his aides, following an altercation with Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran, also an Army Jawan, at Velampatti in Pochampally over near the town panchayat’s water tank.

    Prabhakaran and his brother were reportedly assaulted later that evening by Chinnaswamy and his men. Prabhu was reportedly assaulted with iron rods and sticks before being taken with severe injuries to a private hospital in the Hosur region. He passed away on Wednesday (February 15).

    The Nagarasampatty police altered the case from IPC Section 307 - attempt to murder to Section 302 - murder. Six men were arrested on February 9. Three more including the DMK councillor were arrested on Wednesday.

    Condeming the incident, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter and wrote: Tears of the wife of Army Lance Nk Prabhu... Brutally Killed not by our enemies but by a goon #Chinnaswamy n mob of Dynasty party DMK @arivalayam #NeverForgive #NeverForget."

    Tamil Nadu BJP State chief K Annamalai expressed shock and anger over the incident and said in a tweet “soldiers are not safe in their hometown due to DMK anarchy. Annamalai demanded exemplary punishment for police officers who did not act quickly.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
