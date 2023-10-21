Swiss citizen brutally murdered in New Delhi's Tilak Nagar; Police arrest suspect

The investigation has unveiled shocking details, including the use of an old vehicle to transport the victim's body and the recovery of a substantial sum of money from the accused. A murder case has been registered, and authorities continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding this chilling crime

The woman, whose lifeless body was recovered from near a school wall in the Tilak Nagar area of Delhi, has been identified as that of a Swiss national from Zurich named Lena Berger, according to the Delhi police. The case has taken a chilling turn, with one suspect, Gurpreet, having been apprehended by the Delhi Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Delhi-West stated, "One accused named Gurpreet has been nabbed based on technical and manual intelligence. He is being questioned regarding the identity of the deceased and to find out the circumstances linked with the crime."

Police sources have divulged a perplexing tale of intrigue. The accused, Gurpreet, and the victim, Lena Berger, are said to have met in Switzerland, where they developed a friendship. However, an ominous undercurrent of suspicion had developed within Gurpreet. He harboured doubts that Lena Berger might have been engaged in a romantic relationship with another man.

Reports suggest that Gurpreet meticulously plotted Berger's murder. He summoned her to India, and she arrived on October 11. Five days later, Gurpreet is alleged to have lured the victim into a room, where he proceeded to bind her hands and legs before committing a gruesome act of violence against her.

The woman's lifeless body was discovered near a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It was found wrapped in a black garbage disposal plastic bag that concealed its upper portion. Shockingly, the hands and legs of the victim believed to be in her early thirties, were bound with metal chains.

Following the heinous act, the accused is reported to have acquired an old vehicle in which he placed the victim's body. The repugnant stench that emanated from the car purportedly prompted Gurpreet to abandon it at the roadside. It's worth noting that approximately ₹2 crores were said to have been recovered from the accused.

In light of this appalling incident, a murder case has been registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to unravel the full extent of this horrific crime, and Lena Berger's family grapples with the loss of their loved one.