Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on November 22

    According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on November 22 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (November 22) distribute as many as 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

    In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is also said that this event will act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    In October this year, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 recruits under Rozgar Mela.

    Except poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country. In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, new recruits will include teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts.

    A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

    Also read: 'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

    According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

    "It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles," the statement read.

    They can also explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it added.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked - adt

    Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    An enormous tragedy Supreme Court on Gujarats Morbi bridge collapse AJR

    'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

    Three dead, 7 injured after goods train derails in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex gratia AJR

    Three dead, 7 injured after goods train derails in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex gratia

    Aap Ka Spa saza mein bhi maza BJP latest attack on AAP over Satyendar Jain massage clip gcw

    #AapKaSpa, saza mein bhi maza: BJP's latest attack on AAP over Satyendar Jain's massage clip

    Shraddha murder case: Lawyer moves Delhi High Court seeking transfer of case to CBI; check details AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Petition in Delhi High Court seeks CBI probe

    Recent Stories

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video - gps

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video

    Google Maps to soon receive AR based search with live view know how it will help you gcw

    Google Maps to soon receive AR-based search with live view; Know how it will help you

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S WF LS900N wireless earbuds gcw

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day - gps

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49 RBA

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon