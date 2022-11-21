Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 recruits on November 22

According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (November 22) distribute as many as 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is also said that this event will act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Also read: Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

In October this year, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 recruits under Rozgar Mela.

Except poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country. In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, new recruits will include teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts.

A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Also read: 'An enormous tragedy': Supreme Court on Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

According to a statement released by the PMO, PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

"It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles," the statement read.

They can also explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it added.