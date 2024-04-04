Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

Sunita Kejriwal has sent a message asking all AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure that people do not face any problems. However, what was notable in the video address was that just behind Sunita Kejriwal, there was a picture of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars between the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. The background of the video message, which included a picture of the Delhi Chief Minister in prison positioned between the images of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, was what set it apart.

"Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement.

"I'm not simply referring about resolving their political issues. We ought to address other issues as well. My family is the two crore people of Delhi. I shouldn't be the cause of anyone's misery. May God bless each and every one of them. Jai Hind, "Kerjiwal continued.

The head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit, Virendraa Sachdeva, described the placement of the image of a "staunch corrupt" Kejriwal between Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh as "very regrettable."

Delhi BJP’s vice president, Kapil Mishra, also slammed the photo’s positioning and said, “Putting photo of Arvind Kejriwal with Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is very wrong and insulting.”

Earlier in March, Sunita Kejriwal read out a message by her husband, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal appeared before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court on Monday and was subsequently placed under judicial custody till April 15.