GRAP 4 implemented in Delhi as air quality drops again | Check new restrictions

After a brief respite from bad air, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) slipped to the 'severe' category yet again with a reading above 400 as authorities imposed GRAP-IV restrictions in a bid to curb worsening pollution levels. Of the 37 monitoring stations in the city, 26 had AQI readings above 400, with Jahangirpuri (466), Anand Vihar (465), and Bawana (465) being the worst affected areas. Low temperatures, with the minimum temperature falling below 5 degrees Celsius for the past two days, and low wind speeds have contributed to the recent spike in pollution levels.

What are the curbs under GRAP IV?

Non-essential vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi under GRAP-IV limitations, with the exception of those transporting necessities or rendering necessities. Nonetheless, trucks that are BS-VI diesel and LNG/CNG/electric are permitted entry into Delhi.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside of Delhi, diesel-powered Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), and vehicles registered as BS-IV or lower are not allowed in the city.

It is prohibited to build or demolish anything, including linear public projects like roads, flyovers, overbridges, electricity transmission, pipelines, telecommunications and highways.

To further cut down on vehicle emissions, the CAQM has also suggested that the central government think about changing the hours of its Delhi-NCR offices.

Under GRAP-IV restrictions, classes for students from 6-9 and 11 in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida would be shifted to hybrid mode.

Additional emergency measures, such as closing universities and other educational facilities and non-emergency commercial operations, allowing cars to be driven on an odd-even basis based on registration numbers, etc., may be considered by the state governments of the National Capital Region.

Under the fourth stage of the GRAP, there are additional restrictions such as ban on several vehicle categories, 50% work from home and even the possible closure of schools.

It has been recommended that people with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic illnesses, as well as children and the elderly, stay indoors as much as possible and refrain from outdoor activities.

