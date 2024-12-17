Bengaluru: BDA office struggles with space shortage, officials work amidst dusty files

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) faces severe space shortages, forcing officials to work amidst dusty files and leaving visitors frustrated. Plans for a new ₹250 crore multi-storey building were stalled by the Congress government, leaving the current inadequate infrastructure to continue.

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is facing severe space constraints, leaving officials without adequate seating arrangements or storage space for files. Visitors often leave disappointed as they are unable to find officers to address their grievances.

BDA, which has played a significant role in Bengaluru's urban development, has built around 76 layouts, including HSR Layout, Banashankari, Jayanagar, Arkavati, Visvesvaraya Layout, and RMV. However, as its scope of work expands, so does the demand for staff and facilities. Many departments, including engineering and land acquisition, are struggling due to a lack of adequate rooms, with complaints even about parking woes.



The situation has reached a point where officials work amidst dusty files piled up for years. Only a few senior officers have decent chambers, while others, including engineers and survey department officials, are left without proper office spaces. There is also a shortage of storage areas for important BDA documents, forcing staff to stack files on shelves placed in corridors.

To address these growing challenges, a 4-storey 'Development Bhavan' was constructed in 2004 next to the old BDA headquarters. While the building served its purpose initially, the ever-expanding workload and workforce of the BDA have now outgrown its capacity.

A proposal to replace the existing structure with a multi-storey building costing ₹250 crore was drafted under former BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath. The plan involved utilizing 2.29 acres of land within the central office premises to construct a 4.25 lakh square feet building, of which 2.25 lakh square feet would cater to BDA's needs, while the remaining space would be rented out to government-affiliated offices.

However, the project faced opposition as critics questioned the need to demolish a structurally sound building. After the Congress-led government came to power and a new chairman took charge, the proposal was put on hold.



For citizens visiting the BDA office to resolve their grievances, the experience is equally frustrating. Officers are often unavailable, with staff citing reasons such as field visits or site inspections. Many visitors are told to return in the evening or the following day. A disgruntled visitor remarked, “We are asked to use the online system to file complaints, and they promise resolution within a week, but there is no real progress.”

BDA Finance Member Lokesh confirmed that there is no approval for a new building and that the current system will continue for now.

