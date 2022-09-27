Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-332 draw out; winners list, prizes and more

The result of this week's Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette.

The draw of the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 was announced by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm.

Last week's Sthree Sakthi winning ticket number was SC 968935, which was bought in the Ernakulam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Idukki (SB 380252).

Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SN 541742 (Kozhikode)

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SN 305091 (Adimaly)

Third Prize: Rs 5000

Tickets ending with: 0211 0438 0583 0694 0777 1436 1517 1650 3491 5861 6791 6807 7367 7427 9121 9193 9647 9955

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SO 541742 SP 541742 SR 541742 SS 541742 ST 541742 SU 541742 SV 541742 SW 541742 SX 541742 SY 541742 SZ 541742

Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

Tickets ending with: 0528 1094 1095 2014 2613 3372 4486 5856 6671 7339

Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

Tickets ending with: 0564 0587 1365 4140 5251 5330 6006 6304 6553 6584 6919 7042 7444 8146 8223 8254 8847 8895 8934 9075

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Tickets ending with: 0202 0413 0425 0578 0584 0805 0821 0956 0964 1225 1576 1777 1979 2152 2164 2460 2464 2586 2650 2683 2752 2865 3012 3443 3559 3592 3778 4031 4090 4173 4476 4718 4876 5548 5665 6297 6695 6891 7029 7032 7159 7240 7266 7509 7658 7878 8101 8625 8882 9173 9277 9876

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Tickets ending with: 0029 0315 0427 0599 1534 1668 2052 2437 2442 2630 2968 3228 3351 3356 3466 3531 4018 4607 4699 5216 5272 5514 6350 6445 6579 6667 6786 6912 6948 7420 7461 7557 7626 7676 7771 7952 7972 8255 8332 8460 8728 9334 9407 9427 9559

Eight Prize: Rs 100

Tickets ending with: 0024 0044 0110 0218 0300 0504 0531 0547 0571 0592 0621 0667 0699 0759 0950 0988 1075 1111 1136 1199 1217 1313 1372 1540 1583 1656 1680 1688 1721 1799 1873 1961 2043 2068 2537 2615 2669 2833 2995 3119 3237 3381 3507 3805 4045 4149 4246 4332 4363 4552 4701 4786 4877 4957 5074 5168 5356 5388 5445 5550 5571 5685 5860 6166 6267 6447 6505 6519 6541 6692 6795 6836 6847 7030 7070 7100 7124 7141 7169 7171 7207 7259 7327 7398 7433 7479 7502 7523 7551 7641 7684 7691 7789 7831 8006 8010 8095 8121 8129 8226 8237 8428 8496 8554 8640 8655 8668 8694 8702 8751 8754 8911 9038 9108 9231 9375 9400 9436 9511 9570 9605 9629 9670 9687 9800 9917

The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

How to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery result?

Step 1

Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

Step 3

Click on Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery drawn for September 26 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

