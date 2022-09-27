Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-332 draw out; winners list, prizes and more

    The result of this week's Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette.

    Sthree Sakthi SS-332 Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Live 2022 Winners List Prizes
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    The draw of the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 was announced by the Kerala state lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm. The result of this week's Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette. 

    Last week's Sthree Sakthi winning ticket number was SC 968935, which was bought in the Ernakulam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Idukki (SB 380252).

    Let us take a look at the winners of this week's Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery:

    First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    SN 541742 (Kozhikode)

    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    SN 305091 (Adimaly)

    Third Prize: Rs 5000

    Tickets ending with: 0211  0438  0583  0694  0777  1436  1517  1650  3491  5861  6791  6807  7367  7427  9121  9193  9647  9955

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    SO 541742  SP 541742 SR 541742  SS 541742 ST 541742  SU 541742 SV 541742  SW 541742 SX 541742  SY 541742  SZ 541742

    Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

    Tickets ending with: 0528  1094  1095  2014  2613  3372  4486  5856  6671  7339

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

    Tickets ending with: 0564  0587  1365  4140  5251  5330  6006  6304  6553  6584  6919  7042  7444  8146  8223  8254  8847  8895  8934  9075

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets ending with: 0202  0413  0425  0578  0584  0805  0821  0956  0964  1225  1576  1777  1979  2152  2164  2460  2464  2586  2650  2683  2752  2865  3012  3443  3559  3592  3778  4031  4090  4173  4476  4718  4876  5548  5665  6297  6695  6891  7029  7032  7159  7240  7266  7509  7658  7878  8101  8625  8882  9173  9277  9876

    Seventh Prize: Rs 200

    Tickets ending with: 0029  0315  0427  0599  1534  1668  2052  2437  2442  2630  2968  3228  3351  3356  3466  3531  4018  4607  4699  5216  5272  5514  6350  6445  6579  6667  6786  6912  6948  7420  7461  7557  7626  7676  7771  7952  7972  8255  8332  8460  8728  9334  9407  9427  9559

    Eight Prize: Rs 100

    Tickets ending with: 0024  0044  0110  0218  0300  0504  0531  0547  0571  0592  0621  0667  0699  0759  0950  0988  1075  1111  1136  1199  1217  1313  1372  1540  1583  1656  1680  1688  1721  1799  1873  1961  2043  2068  2537  2615  2669  2833  2995  3119  3237  3381  3507  3805  4045  4149  4246  4332  4363  4552  4701  4786  4877  4957  5074  5168  5356  5388  5445  5550  5571  5685  5860  6166  6267  6447  6505  6519  6541  6692  6795  6836  6847  7030  7070  7100  7124  7141  7169  7171  7207  7259  7327  7398  7433  7479  7502  7523  7551  7641  7684  7691  7789  7831  8006  8010  8095  8121  8129  8226  8237  8428  8496  8554  8640  8655  8668  8694  8702  8751  8754  8911  9038  9108  9231  9375  9400  9436  9511  9570  9605  9629  9670  9687  9800  9917

    The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery result?

    Step 1

    Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

    Step 3
    Click on Sthree Sakthi SS 332 lottery drawn for September 26 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 4:03 PM IST
