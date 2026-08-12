VP C P Radhakrishnan flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally 2026' from Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Part of a campaign for Vande Mataram, it saw Union Ministers, MPs, and over 350 bikers from CAPF and special groups participate.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally 2026' from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign dedicated to the National Song Vande Mataram. Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and several Members of Parliament participated in the patriotic bike rally. Among those present were Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya, Union Minister of State for Culture and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways V Somanna, and Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nityanand Rai.

VP Radhakrishnan on Vande Mataram's Significance

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President recalled the significance of commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram and said the immortal words had awakened a burning spirit of patriotism among Indians during the struggle for independence from British colonial rule.

Radhakrishnan recalled that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned the words, which, he said, gave voice to the soul of the nation.

He said that while people had once marched for the independence of the country, India was now witnessing a confident and resurgent Bharat marching towards the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged everyone to carry this spirit forward by actively promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in their respective constituencies, states, streets and homes.

He concluded by emphasising that as the wheels began to turn, the journey should not end with the rally, and that the spirit of Vande Mataram should remain alive beyond the celebration.

Tiranga an Emblem of Unity: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his welcome address, said the gathering was not merely a bike rally but an expression of respect and support for the Tiranga, which he described as a symbol of India's independence and an emblem that binds the nation together.

Shekhawat recalled that nearly five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set before the country the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He also said that even before the beginning of the Amrit Kaal of independence, the Prime Minister had envisioned Tiranga yatras across the country.

Widespread Participation in Rally

The rally also witnessed participation from more than 350 bikers from Central Armed Police Forces, including the CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles. More than 50 special biker groups and women bikers also participated.

As part of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026, dedicated to the spirit of Vande Mataram, citizens have been encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes and workplaces from August 9 to 17 and participate in the nationwide celebration of patriotism and national unity. (ANI)