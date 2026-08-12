The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests over student demonstrations. Despite the government's offer for an immediate discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah set to reply, the disruptions continued, stalling House proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday to meet again on August 13 at 11 am amid continued disruptions by the Opposition over the recent student protests, even as the government offered an immediate discussion on the issue and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready to respond.

Before the adjournment, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for an immediate discussion on the students' protest and that the Home Minister would reply in the House. Rijiju said Shah had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the matter and urged members to utilise the limited time available, with only two days remaining in the Monsoon Session.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly urged Opposition members to allow the discussion, saying their demand for a debate was being accepted by the government.

Opposition Demands Statement from Home Minister

The Opposition, however, continued to seek a statement from Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi charge and tear gas against students during protests at Jantar Mantar.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Shah's assertion that he was ready for a discussion. "Did he come to the House? Did he say this to you in the House?" she said while speaking to reporters.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde said the Opposition had made its position clear both inside and outside Parliament and demanded an explanation from the Home Minister over the alleged use of force against protesters. "We want the Home Minister to give a statement explaining why pellet guns, lathi charges, and tear gas were used. This was a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," Shinde said.

Earlier, Shah said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker so that the debate could begin.

FCRA Amendment Bill Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Meanwhile, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee after Union Minister Nityanand Rai moved a motion in the Lok Sabha.

The proposed JPC will have 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha -- and is required to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026.

Congress MP KC Venugopal demanded withdrawal of the Bill, while Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also opposed it.

Rijiju said the Opposition should welcome the decision to refer the legislation to a JPC and asserted that there was nothing in the Bill aimed at targeting minority institutions.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in India.

(ANI)