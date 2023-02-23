Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snooping case: BJP workers protest, head towards AAP office demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation

    In its report, the CBI mentioned that the 'snooping' was being conducted by the government's 'Feed Back Unit' (FBU). The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory had requested the President for permission for further action.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Several workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on Thursday (February 23) detained in the national capital after they staged a protest demanding Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's resignation. This demand comes over the "feedback unit" alleged snooping case.

    The BJP workers held a protest march till the Aam Aadmi Party office but were stopped by the police. In a video that is now making rounds on social media shows the party workers clashing with the police and trying to cross the barricading. 

    A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had found that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi allegedly indulged in political snooping soon after it came to power in 2015. 

    In its report, the CBI mentioned that the 'snooping' was being conducted by the government's 'Feed Back Unit' (FBU). The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory had requested the President for permission for further action.

    The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases".

    The CBI registered the preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Delhi government's vigilance department, which had detected irregularities in the FBU.

    The agency noted that there was a deliberate violation of rules, guidelines and circulars by "delinquent public servants".

    "The nature of violations committed is inherently dishonest and as such materials disclose abuse of official position with dishonest intention by concerned public servants Manish Sisodia, Dy. CM and Sukesh Kumar Jain, the then Secretary (Vigilance)," the report further said.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
