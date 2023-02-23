Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA; check details

It is reportedly said that the questioning is currently underway. On Monday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in the excise policy case for questioning on February 26.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (February 23) summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy case.

It is reportedly said that the questioning is currently underway. On Monday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in the excise policy case for questioning on February 26.

Also read: 'Our cadres suffered a lot, God's blessing is with us...' EPS after SC upholds Madras HC verdict

However, Sisodia has continued to deny any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of targetting him and the AAP-led Delhi government through central agencies.

In a tweet, Sisodia had said, "They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me."

The AAP leader also said that the CBI has been made to go after him as "they" want to stop him from doing "good work" on the education of the children in Delhi.

Also read: Gucci slippers to jeans worth Rs 80k recovered from Sukesh Chandrashekhar's surprise jail raid

Last year, the ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.