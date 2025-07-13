Delhi University student Sneha Debnath, missing since July 7, left a letter suggesting suicide at Signature Bridge. Her family is seeking answers as poor CCTV coverage hampers search efforts. Authorities continue investigating.

In a heartbreaking turn to the search for missing Delhi University student Sneha Debnath, her family has reportedly found a letter in her handwriting stating that she had decided to 'end life' by jumping off the Signature Bridge in Delhi.

Sneha, a 19-year-old student from Tripura, was last heard from on July 7, and has been missing since. The discovery of the note, as reported by NDTV, has deepened fears and intensified the ongoing search operation.

Delhi Police reportedly said that her friends said Sneha was emotionally distressed and had sent them some concerning messages.

'I just feel like a burden', says letter

The note, written in Sneha's handwriting and found in her room, reportedly read, "I just feel like a failure and burden and it was getting unbearable to live like this. There is no foul play. It was my decision."

The family has shared this note with investigators. They are still hoping for answers and have urged authorities to keep searching.

Sister questions authenticity of note found in Sneha's room

Sneha Debnath's 24-year-old sister has raised doubts about the note found in Sneha’s room, reports NDTV. She reportedly said that the message in the note was too short and vague to be considered a proper suicide letter.

"A suicide note can't be just four lines. There's no mention of what was troubling her. No detail. Just a location, Signature Bridge. It doesn't make sense at all," she told reporters outside the Mehrauli police station.

'She was young, brilliant, someone could have manipulated her'

Sneha's sister described her as a bright student and an overachiever. She believes someone may have taken advantage of her.

“She was just 19. Very smart. But still very young. Someone could have manipulated her. That note had a specific location—Signature Bridge—written clearly. Why go there, to a place where 60 cameras don’t work, if she really wanted to take her life? Something is not right.”

'Why go all the way to Signature Bridge?'

The family is deeply suspicious about the fact that Sneha was dropped at a location known for safety concerns and poor surveillance.

"If someone wants to die, there are many ways to do it nearby. Why take a cab all the way to Signature Bridge, of all places? And no working CCTV cameras there? That’s not normal."

'Police say magic doesn’t happen in a day. But it’s been six'

The sister, Bipasha, expressed frustration with what she sees as a slow police response.

“I am running from one office to another. It’s been six days. And everywhere I go, I’m told, ‘Magic doesn’t happen in a day.’ I am alone. I have parents to care for. We’re all broken.”

No dedicated team, no real updates

She also said that despite her repeated visits, there’s no dedicated investigation team working on Sneha’s case.

“What are you even doing in this case? There’s no assigned unit, no real progress. My investigating officer is a sensible man. But he has no time to look into it properly. He’s overloaded with other work.”

Disappearance from Signature Bridge, not railway station

Sneha, a first-year student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, told her mother on July 7 that she was going to drop her friend Pitunia at Sarai Rohilla railway station for a 6:45 am train.

She last spoke to her mother at 5:56 am, but her phone was found switched off by 8:45 am.

When the family reached out to the friend, they learned that Sneha and Pitunia never met that morning.

They later contacted the cab driver who had picked Sneha up. To their shock, the driver said he dropped her at Signature Bridge — not the railway station.

CCTV failure at a critical location

The family has raised serious concerns about non-functional CCTV cameras at Signature Bridge. "There is not a single working camera at the bridge. It’s a known vulnerable spot, and still, there is zero surveillance. This has created a huge blind spot," the family said in a statement.

The lack of visual evidence from the area has made it extremely difficult for investigators to trace Sneha’s movements after she was dropped at the bridge.

Who is Sneha Debnath?

Sneha hails from Sabroom in South Tripura and moved to Delhi for higher education. She is the daughter of Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Pritish Debnath, an Army veteran currently on dialysis due to kidney failure.

The family said Sneha left her room without carrying any money or belongings, and she hadn’t withdrawn money in the last four months. Her bank account remains untouched.

Intense search with help from Tripura and NDRF

After the incident was reported, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took note and directed Tripura Police to coordinate with Delhi authorities.

A public appeal was also issued by the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office, confirming that the case was being closely followed.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), has been searching the 7-kilometre stretch around Signature Bridge since July 9, but no concrete leads have emerged so far.

Family's appeal for help

The Debnath family continues to hope for a breakthrough. They have requested that anyone with information about Sneha’s movements or whereabouts contact authorities.

"We just want our daughter back, or at least to know what happened to her," her father said.

The case remains under active investigation, and efforts to trace Sneha are ongoing.

Authorities' request public cooperation

Delhi Police have asked the public to report any sightings or details that might help them trace Sneha. The investigation continues with support from Tripura and central agencies.

The case has drawn wide public attention, highlighting the need for better surveillance, especially at high-risk locations like Signature Bridge.

(With agency reports)