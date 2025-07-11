19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student, went missing on July 7 after telling her mother she was dropping a friend at the train station. The friend denies meeting her, and the cab driver confirmed dropping Sneha off at Signature Bridge.

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl Sneha Debnath, studying at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (Delhi University), has been missing since July 7. She is the daughter of Sub. Maj. Hony. Lt. Pritish Debnath (retd) who has been battling chronic kidney failure and is currently being treated through dialysis. The family of the girl alleged that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed more than 48 hours after Sneha went missing, but her whereabouts remain unknown. They also said that the area from where Sneha went missing did not have a CCTV camera or enough security.

“Sneha had told her mother that she was going to drop her friend Pitunia at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for a 6:45 a.m. train. Her mother's last contact with her was at 5:56 a.m. When we called again at 8:45 a.m., her phone was found switched off. We later learned that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning. Upon contacting the cab driver, we were horrified to discover that he had dropped her at Signature Bridge, a known critical spot where not a single CCTV camera is functional creating a huge blind spot,” her family said in a statement.

The National Disaster Response Force had carried out a seven-kilometre radius search on July 9 based on Crime Branch's request, yet no trace of Sneha was found. "She had carried no belongings only her phone. Sneha has not withdrawn any cash for 4 months and her small remaining balance has remained unchanged,” the statement added.

The statement stressed that the case had broader public implications and was not limited to Sneha Debnath alone. “This is not just about Sneha, this is about the safety and dignity of every young woman in this city. 19-year-old college student vanishes from the national capital, and over 96 hours later, we are still in the dark.We firmly believe that had the CCTV cameras on and around Signature Bridge been functional, we might have known by now what happened to our daughter,” the statement read. Social media users criticised Delhi police for the slow investigation and demanded the speeding up of efforts.

Scroll to load tweet…