'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy: Irani demands apology; Adhir calls it 'mistake'

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress party on Thursday for insulting the newly-appointed President of India, Droupadi Mumru, stating that the party continues to 'demean' women in constitutional positions and demanded an apology.

A video of Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' has surfaced. But, he later described it as a 'mistake."

While addressing the press, Irani stated that Droupadi Murmu had been targeted maliciously by the Congress party ever since her name was announced as a candidate for the presidency of India.

Irani added that even after being elected to the nation's highest constitutional office, she is still being attacked by congress members who have called her a puppet and a symbol of evil.

Irani argued that the Congress party continues to demean a tribal woman from a low-income family who made history in our nation.

Furthermore, She criticises the Opposition leader, saying that he knew that addressing the President of India in this manner demeans her constitutional position and the rich tribal legacy she represents in our country.

"The Congressman understood that to denigrate the President in this manner is to denigrate the potential of women in our country, supreme commander of the armed forces, and the potential of the poor, who rise through the ranks through hard work," she explained.

Irani asked Congress to apologise for Chowdhury's remark about the President. She said Congressmen continue to demean women in constitutional positions under Sonia Gandhi's leadership. As per Irani, the Congress party must apologise in Parliament and on Indian streets for demeaning our country's first tribal President. "The apology is due not only to the President of India but to every Indian citizen who is duly represented in office by Droupadi Murmu," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to apologise, calling it a 'mistake.'

There was no need for an apology, he said. While talking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "I said 'Rashtrapatni' by mistake." The Congress leader accused the BJP of "deliberately attempting to make a mountain out of a molehill."

Sonia Gandhi, Interim President of the Congress, responded, "He has already apologised."

BJP MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, protested Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark about President Murmu and demanded an apology from the Congress party.

