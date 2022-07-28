Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy: Irani demands apology; Adhir calls it 'mistake'

    A video of Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' has surfaced. However, he later described it as a 'mistake.'
     

    Congresss 'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy; BJP's Irani demands apology - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress party on Thursday for insulting the newly-appointed President of India, Droupadi Mumru, stating that the party continues to 'demean' women in constitutional positions and demanded an apology.

    A video of Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' has surfaced. But, he later described it as a 'mistake."

    While addressing the press, Irani stated that Droupadi Murmu had been targeted maliciously by the Congress party ever since her name was announced as a candidate for the presidency of India.

    Irani added that even after being elected to the nation's highest constitutional office, she is still being attacked by congress members who have called her a puppet and a symbol of evil.

    Irani argued that the Congress party continues to demean a tribal woman from a low-income family who made history in our nation.

    Furthermore, She criticises the Opposition leader, saying that he knew that addressing the President of India in this manner demeans her constitutional position and the rich tribal legacy she represents in our country.

    "The Congressman understood that to denigrate the President in this manner is to denigrate the potential of women in our country, supreme commander of the armed forces, and the potential of the poor, who rise through the ranks through hard work," she explained.

    Irani asked Congress to apologise for Chowdhury's remark about the President. She said Congressmen continue to demean women in constitutional positions under Sonia Gandhi's leadership. As per Irani, the Congress party must apologise in Parliament and on Indian streets for demeaning our country's first tribal President. "The apology is due not only to the President of India but to every Indian citizen who is duly represented in office by Droupadi Murmu," she concluded.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to apologise, calling it a 'mistake.'

    There was no need for an apology, he said. While talking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "I said 'Rashtrapatni' by mistake." The Congress leader accused the BJP of "deliberately attempting to make a mountain out of a molehill."

    Sonia Gandhi, Interim President of the Congress, responded, "He has already apologised."

    BJP MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, protested Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark about President Murmu and demanded an apology from the Congress party.

    Also Read: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here

    Also Read: AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, 24 MPs dismissed so far

    Also Read: 'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe probe ordered gcw

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe, probe ordered

    Partha Chatterjee should be expelled TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from Arpita Mukherjee flat gcw

    'Partha Chatterjee should be expelled': TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from minister's aide flat

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face when applying for CAPF jobs

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    Over Rs 28 crore 5kg gold seized by ED from 2nd home of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee aide Arpita Mukherjee gcw

    Over Rs 28 crore, 5kg gold seized from 2nd home of West Bengal minister's aide

    Recent Stories

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in the ODIs-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement RBA

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon