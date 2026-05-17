A rare sighting at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has surprised wildlife watchers - a sloth bear chasing a tigress. The short clip, filmed by a naturalist, highlights nature’s unpredictability and has gone viral online.

A rare wildlife moment has caught attention at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. A sloth bear was seen chasing a tigress, an encounter not commonly observed in the wild.

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The incident was recorded by wildlife naturalist Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, who later shared the clip on Instagram. In the video, the tigress appears caught off guard as the bear walks directly toward her. She retreats into the forest, but the bear continues to follow. The clip ends abruptly, leaving viewers unsure of what happened next.

Unusual Behaviour In The Wild

Such encounters are uncommon because tigers and sloth bears usually avoid each other. Both are powerful animals, and direct confrontations are rare. That is why the video has surprised many, showing how wildlife can behave in unexpected ways.

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, known for its dense forests and rich biodiversity, is home to tigers, leopards, elephants, and bears. Visitors often witness predators hunting or animals moving in groups, but moments like this stand out because they break the usual patterns.