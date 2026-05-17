A Russian woman’s viral Instagram post praises India’s kindness and hospitality, challenging old notions about safety for solo female travelers. Her journey through Kerala shows cultural warmth, shared food, and community support.

A Russian woman’s viral Instagram video has drawn wide attention after she praised India for its kindness and hospitality, breaking stereotypes about the country’s safety for solo female travelers.

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She wrote that before arriving, she was warned to “be careful with people in India.” Instead, she found some of the “kindest, most curious, and warm-hearted people” she had ever met. The post has resonated widely, offering a counter-narrative to long-held perceptions.

The traveler documented her experiences across Kerala, where she was welcomed into traditional homes, shared meals, and engaged with locals without fear. She described how strangers helped her without expecting anything in return, shared food, and treated her like family.

Kerala Encounters Captured On Video

In the viral clip, she can be seen enjoying food in local households, meeting families, and participating in cultural traditions. One scene shows an elderly woman decorating her hair with jasmine flowers, while another captures her creating art alongside young people. These moments underline the warmth and openness she experienced during her stay.

Her words, “Thank you, India,” accompanied by visuals of daily life and cultural exchanges, have been widely shared online. The video has sparked conversations about how India is perceived internationally, especially regarding solo female travel.