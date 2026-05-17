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Rain in Tamil Nadu

After a brutal summer, many parts of Tamil Nadu are now seeing widespread rain. The Chennai Meteorological Centre says this will continue. The southwest monsoon is likely to start in Kerala around the 26th. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal weakened yesterday, May 16th. A cyclonic circulation is active over the Kanyakumari region at a height of about 3.1 km. Another trough runs from West Vidarbha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km height. A separate cyclonic circulation is also present over northeast Tamil Nadu at a height of 1.5 km.