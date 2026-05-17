Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Districts; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Finally, some relief from the scorching heat! The Chennai Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, bringing a much-needed break from the summer sun
13
Image Credit : our own
Rain in Tamil Nadu
After a brutal summer, many parts of Tamil Nadu are now seeing widespread rain. The Chennai Meteorological Centre says this will continue. The southwest monsoon is likely to start in Kerala around the 26th. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal weakened yesterday, May 16th. A cyclonic circulation is active over the Kanyakumari region at a height of about 3.1 km. Another trough runs from West Vidarbha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km height. A separate cyclonic circulation is also present over northeast Tamil Nadu at a height of 1.5 km.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Asianet News
Coimbatore, Theni
On May 17th, districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, and the hilly parts of Tiruppur will get heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 km/h. On May 18th, the alert extends to Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. For May 19th, expect heavy rain with 30-40 km/h winds in Coimbatore, Tiruppur's hilly areas, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai.
33
Image Credit : our own
What about Chennai?
On May 20th and 21st, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see light to moderate rain with winds of 30-40 km/h. On May 22nd and 23rd, light to moderate rain will continue. For Chennai and its suburbs, on May 17th and 18th, 2026, the sky will be partly cloudy. Some areas might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37°C, and the minimum will be about 28-29°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos