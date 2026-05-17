Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted a major Canada visa fraud racket, arresting a consultant for duping a woman of ₹1.83 crore. The accused promised a work permit and business ownership. Other police wings also cracked GST fraud cases and arrested a proclaimed offender.

Canada Visa Fraud Racket Busted

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major immigration fraud racket involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing Canada visas and work permits. Police have arrested an immigration consultant accused of duping a woman of ₹1.83 crore.

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According to the Crime Branch, the accused lured the victim by promising Canada immigration, a work permit, and business ownership opportunities. He allegedly claimed that he would help the woman settle permanently in Canada.

Police investigation revealed that despite repeated visa rejections, the accused continued giving false assurances and kept collecting huge amounts of money in multiple instalments. He is also accused of diverting the funds through various bank transactions and cash withdrawals.

The Cyber Cell arrested the accused based on technical surveillance and analysis of the banking trail. Police are now investigating the involvement of other people linked to the racket and trying to ascertain how many more victims may have been cheated similarly.

EOW Cracks GST Fraud Cases

In a separate case, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has cracked two separate cases of GST fraud. A network of shell companies involved in layering funds through multiple accounts has been busted. The accused used victims' credentials to perpetrate a multi-crore financial crime, according to the police.

Proclaimed Offender Arrested in J&K

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a fraud case registered at Mahendra Park Police Station. The accused had been absconding for several years and was constantly changing his hideouts and SIM cards to evade arrest.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch team had been tracking the accused for a long time. During the investigation, police relied on decade-old mobile data analysis, technical surveillance, and ground intelligence to trace him.