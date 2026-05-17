AJUP chief Humayun Kabir suggested the FIR against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee stems from 'wrongdoing'. TMC cried foul, calling it selective. The FIR alleges inflammatory speeches at rallies, inciting violence and disturbing public tranquillity.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Sunday suggested that the recent legal hurdles of First Information Report (FIR) faced by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely linked to specific instances of intimidation or "wrongdoing." This comes after an FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station against Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the recently held Assembly elections in West Bengal. The AJUP leader said that legal actions usually stem from specific complaints of misconduct and expressed confidence in the investigative process. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "He must have been associated with a wrongdoing, or threatened someone... The Investigating Officer will be investigating..."

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TMC Cries Foul Play

Meanwhile, earlier today TMC leader Tanmoy Ghosh cried foul play on the FIR against Banerjee over alleged inflammatory remarks statign that, "Such selective FIRs are unacceptable". "We have heard many provocative statements from BJP leaders. I believe that politics should be conducted with dignity. Such selective FIRs are unacceptable. This should apply to everyone; why only against Abhishek, just because the TMC lost the election? This is not acceptable at all," he told ANI.

Details of the FIR

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections. The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered "provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches" during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', along with other social media news platforms.

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)