A man was abducted, beaten and publicly humiliated in Rajasthan's Ajmer over a marriage dispute. Police said the victim, Jeetu, was forced to wear a garland of shoes and allegedly made to drink urine after being kidnapped by a group linked to his wife’s former in-laws. A viral video triggered outrage and protests outside Gegal police station.

A shocking case of alleged torture and public humiliation has come to light from Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, where a 21-year-old man was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine over a marriage-related dispute. Police have arrested nine people, including a woman, in connection with the incident.

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The incident took place on Saturday in Gagwana village under the Gegal police station area. A video of the alleged assault later surfaced on social media, causing outrage among local residents and leading to protests by the victim’s family. Police said the matter was linked to an ongoing dispute over the victim’s marriage to a woman from Beer village.

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Victim allegedly abducted while going to work

According to police and the victim’s family, the young man, identified as Jeetu, works as a labourer for a contractor. On Saturday morning at around 9 am, Jeetu was travelling on his motorcycle when a group of around 20 to 25 people allegedly stopped him on the way and started beating him.

His family alleged that the attackers forcibly pushed him into a vehicle and took him to Beer village, where he was held captive and assaulted.

Police said the accused allegedly tortured him and publicly humiliated him during the incident.

Allegations of inhuman treatment

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly forced Jeetu to wear a garland made of shoes and slippers. He was also allegedly forced to drink urine.

A video related to the incident later spread widely on social media platforms, bringing the matter into public attention and triggering anger in the area.

The incident has shocked many people because of the serious allegations of humiliation and violence.

Marriage dispute said to be behind attack

Police said the attack was allegedly connected to a dispute involving Jeetu’s marriage.

According to officials, a woman from Beer village had earlier been married to another man. That marriage later ended in divorce, after which she started living at her parents' home.

About five months ago, the woman married Jeetu.

However, the woman’s former in-laws allegedly objected to the second marriage. They reportedly claimed that the matter had not been settled according to community customs and traditions.

The victim’s family alleged that this anger and rivalry led to the attack on Jeetu.

Family protests outside police station

After learning about the incident, Jeetu’s family and relatives reached Gegal police station and staged a protest. They accused the police of delaying action against the accused.

The protest created tension in the area, following which Rural Circle Officer Ramchandra Chaudhary reached the police station and spoke with the family members.

Officials assured the family that strict action would be taken and teams were immediately formed to search for the accused.

Police later rescued Jeetu from the accused persons.

Nine arrested, search for others continues

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said police registered a case on Saturday evening after the complaint was filed.

He confirmed that nine accused, including a woman, have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Police also seized the vehicles allegedly used during the kidnapping and assault.

Officials said efforts are continuing to arrest the remaining accused who are currently absconding.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining all evidence, including the viral video.

The circulation of the video on social media has led to widespread anger and discussions about law and order and social violence linked to personal disputes.

Many local residents demanded strict punishment for those involved in the alleged assault and humiliation of the young man.

(With inputs from agencies)