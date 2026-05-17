The link between movie stars and cricketers is nothing new, right? And now, there's a new buzz in town. Word is that South star Sreeleela is dating an Indian cricketer.

Stories about actresses and cricketers falling in love are always doing the rounds. And it looks like we have another one! According to media reports, the gossip mills are working overtime about South actress Sreeleela and Indian cricketer Tilak Varma. While both Sreeleela and Tilak have kept quiet on these rumours, folks on the internet are connecting a recent viral moment to all this chatter.

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Sreeleela-Tilak Varma Love Story?

Tollywood actress Sreeleela has become one of the biggest stars in South cinema, thanks to her back-to-back films and super energetic dance moves. But now, her personal life is making headlines. She's in the spotlight because of dating rumours with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma.

For the last few days, social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and X have been flooded with gossip about Sreeleela and Tilak's relationship. Even though there's no official word from either of them, fans are keeping a close watch on their every public appearance. The whole thing kicked off when a video of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak went viral.

In the clip, Tilak, a batsman for Mumbai Indians, is seen walking through a hotel lobby with his headphones on. Suryakumar teases him, saying he's "in love". Although Suryakumar didn't take any names, many fans instantly made the connection to Sreeleela. The video spread like wildfire on social media, making the dating rumours even stronger.

Dating rumours have been on for a while

These rumours about the actress and the cricketer have actually been floating around for a few months. Earlier, Sreeleela had visited the Tirumala temple with her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha. Around the same time, Tilak Varma was also reportedly spotted there with his family.

The speculation got even more intense after Sreeleela's mother was seen during a Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match in Dharamshala. Fans also spotted Sreeleela herself at cricket matches in Mumbai, including games played at the Wankhede Stadium. Some social media users even claimed that members of Sreeleela's team were seen wearing jerseys with Tilak's name on them.

All these incidents have just added more fuel to the fire. Despite so much talk, both Sreeleela and Tilak have not yet reacted to these rumours. On the work front, Sreeleela is busy with projects in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

She is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Tilak continues to impress everyone with his performance for Mumbai Indians and Team India.