The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee introduces priority darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees. Under the new SOP, four 15-minute slots are dedicated daily at both shrines to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for pilgrims.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to introduce a priority darshan facility for elderly and differently-abled devotees visiting Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple. The initiative has been launched under the direction of BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi to ensure respect, safety, and hassle-free darshan for senior citizens and specially-abled pilgrims.

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Ensuring a Smooth Experience

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Hemant Dwivedi said that differently-abled and elderly devotees are being provided priority access for darshan at both Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. He said that the temple committee has made special arrangements at both shrines to ensure smooth, convenient, and safe darshan for elderly and specially-abled devotees.

The BKTC Chairman further said that, in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a special priority darshan system has been implemented for elderly and differently-abled pilgrims. Under this arrangement, four dedicated slots of 15 minutes each have been created for 50 devotees at a time, allowing a total of one hour of priority darshan. During these designated slots, only elderly and differently-abled devotees will be allowed to offer prayers.

Designated Darshan Slots

At both shrines, the special darshan facility will be available from 8:00 AM to 8:15 AM, 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM, 3:00 PM to 3:15 PM, and 4:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

Administrative Appointment

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government appointed PCS officer Sohan Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. Sohan Singh was serving as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli district. The step comes in view of the Char Dham Yatra.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee plays a crucial role in the smooth conduct of the Char Dham Yatra. The committee overlooks the administration of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

Health Measures for Pilgrims

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Health Department has initiated comprehensive health screenings for pilgrims at the Rishikesh transit camp, the gateway for the annual Char Dham Yatra. Special arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of pilgrims. (ANI)