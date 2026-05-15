The Adani Group's proposed settlement with the US SEC could end US civil proceedings without admitting wrongdoing. Gautam and Sagar Adani have agreed to pay penalties to resolve bribery allegations, which experts say could provide a clean slate.

Legal experts say the proposed settlement between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Adani Group could effectively bring an end to the civil proceedings in the United States while allowing the group to avoid any admission of wrongdoing.

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The US Securities and Exchange Commission has settled a civil lawsuit against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, subject to court approval, reported Reuters, citing court records. According to media reports, Court documents show that Gautam Adani agreed to pay civil penalties of USD 6 million, while his nephew Sagar Adani agreed to pay USD 12 million. The proposed settlement doesn't include an admission of guilt, said news reports.

The US SEC had earlier alleged that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others orchestrated an alleged USD 250 million-plus bribery scheme between 2020 and 2024 to secure solar energy contracts in India.

Expert Explains Legal Framework

Speaking on the issue, Sidharth Luthra, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and Senior Advocate, explained that the SEC, much like India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has the authority to settle regulatory proceedings through financial penalties. "The SEC can call upon an individual or company to pay a fine and enter into a settlement. The United States is a very strict jurisdiction where substantial penalties are imposed for alleged violations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act," Luthra said.

According to him, the US legal framework permits regulators to resolve such matters without necessarily pursuing criminal prosecution. "If the SEC permits a settlement, the matter gets resolved on payment of penalties, as appears to have happened here. There would then be no criminal prosecution within the United States in relation to this issue," he said.

Luthra also underlined that such settlements are commonly entered into without any admission of liability. "This is a no-fault admission settlement. The Adani Group is not admitting guilt. They are saying that without accepting liability or admitting commission of any offence, they are willing to pay the penalty and resolve the matter," he added.

Implications for Adani's Global Business

While Raian Karanjawala, Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Co., said the proposed settlement could have significant implications for the Adani Group's global business operations and investor sentiment. Karanjawala noted that parallel proceedings had been initiated earlier by the SEC and the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to him, reports suggest that while the SEC proceedings may conclude through a monetary settlement, the DOJ may also consider dropping the criminal case. "If that happens, then as far as the United States is concerned, Gautam Adani would effectively have no pending case against him. It would mean a clean slate and allow him to continue business operations globally without the shadow of ongoing litigation," he said.

He added that the resolution of the US proceedings could improve the group's ability to attract foreign investments. "One of the concerns for international investors would have been the pendency of proceedings in the United States. If those proceedings are resolved, investors would evaluate the group on its business fundamentals rather than pending litigation," Karanjawala said.

He further remarked that India's large industrial groups increasingly represent the country's economic strength globally and can play an important role in expanding India's international trade and investment presence. (ANI)