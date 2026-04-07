In Tumakuru, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) tragically died in a road accident after leaving office. Poovappa Rathod lost control of his car near Kunduranahalli Palya, leaving the local administration and community in shock. Police are investigating.

In a tragic incident that has shocked the local administration, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) lost his life in a road accident in Turuvekere taluk, Tumakuru district. The accident occurred as he was returning home after completing his work for the day, leaving colleagues and residents deeply saddened. The incident took place near Kunduranahalli Palya, close to Mayasandra, and has sent shockwaves through the revenue department.

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Who Was the Officer?

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Poovappa Rathod, a native of Raichur district. Rathod had been serving as the VAO for Mayasandra hobli in Turuvekere taluk for several years. Known for his dedication and friendly demeanour, he was well regarded by both colleagues and the local community.

Details of the Accident

On the evening of 6 April, Rathod had finished his official duties and was driving home. While passing Kunduranahalli Palya, he reportedly lost control of his car. The vehicle, believed to have been travelling at high speed, overturned into a roadside ditch. The impact caused severe injuries, and Rathod was declared dead on the spot. The accident went unnoticed for some time due to the quiet nature of the area.

Police Investigation Underway

The Turuvekere police promptly arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the accident. Rathod’s body was recovered from the wrecked car and sent to the Turuvekere government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. His family in Raichur has been informed and is on their way to the district.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash was caused by excessive speed, driver error, or a technical fault with the vehicle. A case has been registered at the Turuvekere police station, and the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

The untimely death of the young and capable officer has left the revenue department and local residents in deep grief. Colleagues and staff have expressed their sorrow over the loss of a diligent public servant.