Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood held a virtual meeting with principals, directing them to focus on academic quality, digital infrastructure, and holistic development. He also stressed on tangible learning outcomes and AI-based systems.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday directed government schools to focus on academic quality, digital infrastructure and holistic development of students during a virtual meeting with principals and Heads of Schools (HOS).

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Sood held a meeting through video conferencing with principals and school heads of government schools in Zones 24, 26, 27 and 28, covering South, Central and New Delhi districts and reviewed the functioning and ground situation of schools.

He said meetings would continue in virtual mode over the next few months and instructed officials to prepare a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for effective and smooth conduct of such interactions.

Key Academic and Developmental Directives

'Tangible Learning Outcome' and Digital Tools

The minister said the Delhi Government was working to strengthen the education system through "Tangible Learning Outcome" and directed all principals and school heads to ensure regular review and assessment of the initiative within the next three months.

Sood said the government was giving special emphasis to strengthening digital infrastructure in schools and promoting the use of digital tools and modern technologies to improve students' learning and overall development.

Holistic Practices and Sports

He directed schools to work on "Five Best Practices" focusing on pollution prevention, water conservation, energy conservation, mental health and awareness against drug abuse. These activities and innovations would also be featured in the department's magazine.

The minister said obtaining "NIPUN" certification would be mandatory for all schools by 2028 and instructed schools to promote at least one sport in a focused manner for students' physical and sporting development.

AI Integration and Curriculum Balance

Sood said the Delhi Government was promoting AI-based learning systems in schools, including attendance systems, paper-setting and evaluation of answer sheets, to reduce teachers' workload and allow them to focus more on teaching.

He also directed teachers to pay equal attention to both practical and theoretical aspects of students in accordance with the new guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Improving School Environment and Access

Wider Subject Streams and Safety Measures

The Education Minister further instructed schools to make efforts to provide Science, Arts and Commerce streams so that students do not have to travel far to pursue subjects of their choice.

He also sought suggestions from school heads to address encroachments and unorganised street vending around schools and said police assistance could be taken wherever necessary to remove encroachments and avoid traffic congestion affecting students' safety.

Student Attendance and Exam Coaching

Sood directed school authorities to review students' attendance every week and identify reasons for low attendance.

He also informed that the Delhi Government was providing special coaching for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET and asked schools to identify meritorious students for these programmes.

Support for National Initiatives

Referring to the Prime Minister's appeal, he urged schools to promote fuel and electricity conservation, encourage the use of public transport and metro services and observe one day every week as a "No Vehicle Day".

He also asked schools to prioritise "Made in India" products and avoid unnecessary foreign travel over the next year.

(ANI)