    Shraddha murder: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala till December 8

    Aaftab Poonwala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. The Delhi Police had sought his custody for interrogation into the murder. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Friday sent Shraddha murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala to judicial custody. Investigators had not yet discovered the true sequence of the crime or many crucial pieces of case-relevant evidence, therefore the judicial custody was prolonged. The victim's skull, other body pieces, and the instrument used to dismember the body have not yet been located by the authorities.

    The narco test on Aaftab is anticipated to take place on November 28. According to sources, the Delhi Police previously notified officers that they had not received the results of Shraddha Walker's DNA test.

    Despite the ongoing investigation, Poonawala's police custody ended on Friday. He is accused of strangling his live-in partner and slicing her body into 35 pieces before dumping them.

    He was subjected to a lengthy polygraph test on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). According to authorities, five knives were confiscated from his apartment by the Delhi Police. Police have not yet found the saw they claim Poonawala used to reportedly chop his live-in lover Shraddha Walkwr's corpse.

    The discovered knives were submitted to FSL for analysis to determine if they were used in the conduct of the crime, according to sources inside the police department. According to a source, it won't be known if these knives were used in the crime until after the lengthy forensic investigation.

    Walker, 27, was reportedly killed in Delhi in May of this year by her live-in lover Aaftab Poonawala. He is accused of killing Walker and sawing her corpse into 35 pieces, which he reportedly stored in a refrigerator at his home in South Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood for about three weeks before discarding them all over the city over many days after midnight.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
