SHOCKING! Woman strips, tries clothes in front of male shopkeeper in Delhi, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

The undated viral video in question depicts a girl shopping for clothes in a shop purportedly in Delhi's Palika Bazar, seemingly innocuous at first glance. However, what unfolds next is a scene that has left many shocked and dismayed.

In the fast-paced world of social media, the quest for viral fame often leads to actions that raise eyebrows and ignite controversy. The latest viral video purportedly originating from Delhi's Palika Bazaar has once again brought into focus the need for responsible behaviour in public spaces.

The undated video in question depicts a girl shopping for clothes in a shop, seemingly innocuous at first glance. However, what unfolds next is a scene that has left many shocked and dismayed. In full view of the shopkeeper and without utilizing the changing room typically available in clothing stores, the girl proceeds to try on shorts, undressing and redressing right in the shop.

Such blatant disregard for basic decency and privacy has understandably sparked outrage on social media platforms where the video has gone viral. Critics have condemned the girl's actions, labeling them as crossing all limits and exhibiting a lack of respect for both herself and those around her.

What is particularly striking about this incident is the presence of the shopkeeper during the girl's impromptu changing session. While the authenticity of the video's location remains disputed, the implications of such behaviour, if indeed true, are troubling. It raises questions about the responsibility of both individuals and establishments in upholding standards of privacy and decorum.

Please note Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video

"Palika Bazar hawkers allowed someone to "try" clothes??may be just to record and post like this," wrote a user on X.

"A video is floating around where a woman wearing thongs is changing clothes openly in a cloth shop and getting it recorded The shop guy standing there is least bothered I wonder what would happen if a man dropped his pants & flaunted his Frenchie in front of a sales girl?" added another user on X.

A third user added, "Yeah well, this is where feminism leads the society to. Women walking naked on the street is empowerment and when a man looks at her or society hides their kids from them they are labelled as degraded & stalkers and well we know how the game goes."

"I think it was scripted and the sales person was part of it," said a fourth user on X.

This incident is not an isolated one. Recent months have seen a spate of viral videos depicting questionable behaviour in public spaces across Delhi NCR. From obscene dances in metro trains to reckless antics on scooters, these videos underscore a worrying trend of individuals prioritizing social media validation over common sense and propriety.

However, it is not all doom and gloom. In response to such incidents, authorities have taken swift action, with police issuing strict warnings and even making arrests in some cases. The recent crackdown on the scooter riders featured in a viral video serves as a reminder that there are consequences for flouting societal norms and engaging in behaviour that disrupts public order.