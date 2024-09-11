SHOCKING! UP woman ties rat with thread, feeds it to stray dog, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In an unsettling episode of animal cruelty, the Budaun police filed an FIR against an unidentified woman, after a disturbing video of her, showing her feeding a rat to a stray dog surfaced on social media.

The footage purportedly depicts the woman tying a rat to a thread and hanging it before a street dog, which then consumed the rodent, resulting in its death.

"The video that is going viral on social media shows a woman tying a thread to a rat’s tail and bringing it, then hanging it in front of a street dog. She holds onto the rat in front of the dog until the dog catches it. After that, she leaves. Someone recorded this incident on video and posted it on social media."

The incident has ignited outrage among animal rights advocates, prompting Vikendra Sharma, a prominent activist, to take action. Sharma approached the Kotwali police station in Budaun city with a formal complaint, supported by the incriminating video.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sharma revealed, "The incident was reported in Shahbaznagar locality, and I submitted a complaint along with the video to the SHO. Police registered an FIR under section 325 (mischief by killing or poisoning animal) of BNS, along with section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act."

Sharma further elaborated, "The woman showed enormous cruelty towards the animal. The SHO initially refused to register an FIR and said a rat is not an animal. However, after I showed him that it comes under the animal category, he checked with seniors and registered the FIR. I will pursue the case and ensure action is taken."

In response, SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh of Kotwali stated, "After initial investigation, we registered an FIR under relevant sections. We are verifying the video and searching for the woman."

Notably, this case marks the second instance in Budaun where legal action has been taken for the killing of a rat. In November 2022, a man faced charges for drowning a rat by tethering its tail to a brick, underscoring a troubling trend in the region’s efforts to combat animal cruelty.

