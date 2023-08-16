Shocking! Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH

Legal action follows as a customer finds a baby rat in a dish at a Mumbai restaurant, prompting charges against the manager, chef, and supplier.

A Mumbai restaurant's manager and chef are now facing a legal case after a customer uncovered a distressing surprise in his meal, a baby rat, as reported by the police on Wednesday. According to the police, Anurag Singh and his friend Amin visited a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra that specializes in Punjabi cuisine on Sunday night. The duo ordered two dishes: one mutton-based and the other chicken-based curry.

Upon receiving their order, Singh began consuming the chicken curry, initially perceiving nothing unusual about the dish. However, as he tasted a portion of the meat, he was taken aback to find it not to be chicken. Closer examination revealed that he had encountered a baby rat within the curry.

The men expressed their concerns to the hotel manager but received vague responses in return. Frustrated by the lack of accountability, one of the men took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to post images of the rat-infested dish and demand appropriate measures against the restaurant.

Singh then escalated the matter by involving the police, who proceeded to file a case against the chef, manager, and chicken supplier of the hotel. Charges have been applied under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, notably including 272, related to food adulteration, and 336, which pertains to acts endangering others' lives or safety.

This incident mirrors a recent occurrence in Ludhiana, Punjab, where a Twitter user claimed to have discovered a dead rat in a dish served at a renowned restaurant. A video featuring the rat submerged in gravy gained traction on social media. However, the restaurant refuted the video's authenticity, accusing the customer of maligning their establishment.

In both cases, such incidents serve as stark reminders of the importance of maintaining food safety and hygiene standards in the culinary industry. The legal actions taken underscore the seriousness with which authorities view such matters, particularly when they pose risks to public health and safety.