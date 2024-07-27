Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Man throws minor girl off roof in Delhi's Aman Vihar, leaves her weeping in public (WATCH)

    A harrowing video has surfaced online, capturing a disturbing incident of assault involving a minor girl in the Aman Vihar area of North West Delhi.

    SHOCKING Man throws minor girl off roof in Delhi's Aman Vihar, leaves her weeping in public (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    A harrowing video has surfaced online, capturing a disturbing incident of assault involving a minor girl in the Aman Vihar area of North West Delhi. The footage, shared widely on social media platform X on Saturday, shows a man physically assaulting a young girl and hurling abusive language at her in full public view.

    In the video, which begins with a heated argument between the man and the girl on the roof of a single-storey building, the situation quickly escalates. The man, identified as Monu Saxena, a local dealer, suddenly slaps the girl with such force that she is thrown off the roof and crashes onto the ground below.

    The video then depicts the girl crying out in pain from her injuries as Saxena continues to abuse her and the person recording the incident. The distressing footage captures the girl's loud cries and her visible suffering following the fall.

    Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers discretion advised.

    As of now, the identity of the girl and the specific cause of the altercation remain unknown. There have been no reports of legal action against Saxena, and authorities have yet to comment on the case.

    The video highlights a troubling aspect of the incident: despite the assault occurring in broad daylight and with numerous witnesses present, no one intervened to assist the girl or confront the attacker. The onlookers appeared indifferent to her plight, as she continued to suffer in silence.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military AJR

    Here's How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military

    Why can't sex remain a private matter Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony snt

    'Why can't sex remain a private matter?': Kangana Ranaut slams 'blasphemous' Paris Olympics opening ceremony

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures anr

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among several dead after car plunges into gorge AJR

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among 8 dead after car plunges into gorge (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 or 8 bags Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video snt

    '7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

    Here is How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military AJR

    Here's How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker storms into 10m air pistol women's final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m women's air pistol final

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed RKK

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed

    Its a dream come true 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH) snt

    'It's a dream come true': 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon