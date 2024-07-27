SHOCKING! Man throws minor girl off roof in Delhi's Aman Vihar, leaves her weeping in public (WATCH)

A harrowing video has surfaced online, capturing a disturbing incident of assault involving a minor girl in the Aman Vihar area of North West Delhi. The footage, shared widely on social media platform X on Saturday, shows a man physically assaulting a young girl and hurling abusive language at her in full public view.

In the video, which begins with a heated argument between the man and the girl on the roof of a single-storey building, the situation quickly escalates. The man, identified as Monu Saxena, a local dealer, suddenly slaps the girl with such force that she is thrown off the roof and crashes onto the ground below.

The video then depicts the girl crying out in pain from her injuries as Saxena continues to abuse her and the person recording the incident. The distressing footage captures the girl's loud cries and her visible suffering following the fall.

Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers discretion advised.

As of now, the identity of the girl and the specific cause of the altercation remain unknown. There have been no reports of legal action against Saxena, and authorities have yet to comment on the case.

The video highlights a troubling aspect of the incident: despite the assault occurring in broad daylight and with numerous witnesses present, no one intervened to assist the girl or confront the attacker. The onlookers appeared indifferent to her plight, as she continued to suffer in silence.

