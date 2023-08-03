Shocking! Kerala man hacks parents to death; arrested

Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his elderly parents to death in Thiruvalla. The deceased have been identified as Krishnankutty (72) and Sharada (70).

Police have taken their younger son Anil Kumar into custody. According to reports, the incident occurred after 8 am on Thursday (Aug 3). Anil reportedly used the murder weapon to scare the residents who arrived at the scene right after the attack.

Officials including Thiruvalla DySP reached the crime spot when locals informed about the incident. The initial conclusion of the police is that the reason for the murder was a family dispute. The locals also stated that there were regular scuffles in the family.

Further details are awaited.