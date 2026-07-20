During a protest at Jantar Mantar, an elderly man was filmed threatening a YouTuber with a false sexual assault case involving his own daughter. The viral video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning the man's actions and reigniting discussions about the misuse of such serious allegations.

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantan Manter grabbed headlines for the ongoing 2026 NEET/CBSE exam controversies and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a separate, deeply unsettling incident has emerged from the sidelines, capturing widespread attention on social media.

In a video that went viral on social media, an elderly man was seen openly intimidating an individual by threatening to weaponise his own daughter and falsely implicate him in a sexual assault case. The father of a woman didn’t hesitate to use such a grave and sensitive accusation as a tool for intimidation.

Since false allegations and genuine cases of sexual assault are both matters of serious legal and social concern, the video has reignited discussions online about the alleged misuse of criminal accusations as a means of intimidation.

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Elderly Man’s Open Intimidation Goes Viral

As the CJP protests were taking place on the sidelines, the YouTuber, who was present at the demonstrations, happened to meet an elderly man, who was openly confronting him with a threat of his own daughter to ensure his life was ruined.

In viral footage recorded by the YouTuber, the elderly man was heard saying that he would level false allegations against him by tearing his own daughter's clothes and using the manufactured scene to ensure the YouTuber is jailed on sexual assault charges. The threat to an individual, despite the camera rolling, underscores the brazenness with which the man viewed his actions,

The man is believed to be a supporter of the ruling party at the centre and is seemingly opposing the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leaks and CBSE paper evaluation glitch.

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The shocking encounter between the YouTuber and the elderly man reportedly took place against the backdrop of July 20 protests by ‘Chalo Sansad’ (March to Parliament) in New Delhi. The youth-based movement, started by Abhijeet Dipke, drew students, parents and supporters to Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators marched under the 'Chalo Sansad' banner demanding action over the alleged examination irregularities.

However, on the sidelines of the protests, the elderly man's alleged threat against the YouTuber quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online, shifting attention from the demonstration to the disturbing exchange captured on camera.

Social Media Condemns Elderly Man's Shocking Threat

The viral video of an elderly man opening with a threatening individual with a false sexual assault case on camera has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing shock over the remarks and condemning the apparent attempt to misuse a serious criminal allegation for intimidation.

Taking to their X handles, several users condemned the elderly man's remarks, with many describing them as deeply disturbing and expressing concern for his daughter. Others described such allegations as undermining the credibility of genuine survivors of sexual assault, while some called for legal action and a thorough investigation into the incident.

However, some expressed concern for the elderly man's daughter, while others claimed the remarks exposed a disturbing mindset and called for psychiatric help, accountability, and stronger action against such behaviour.

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However, the veracity of the video and the context surrounding the heated exchange have become subjects of intense debate online. It is unclear whether the confrontation was spontaneous, staged, or selectively edited, and there has been no official statement from the authorities or the individuals involved at the time of writing.

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