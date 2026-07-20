A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Barmer. He lured her on the pretext of showing a house. Police have arrested the accused.

A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Rajasthan's Barmer city on Sunday evening after he lured her away on the pretext of showing a house.

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday evening in an area of Barmer city. Acting swiftly, police conducted an on-site inspection and took the accused into custody.

The minor was playing in front of her house when the accused youth mentioned the name of an unknown person and asked her to show his house. He took her along with him, then lured her to a deserted place and raped her in the bushes.

Family Angered, Accused Arrested

Crying in pain, the child reached home and narrated the ordeal to her family members. The family immediately took her to the hospital. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and recorded the family's statement. A team inspected the crime scene and visited the girl's house.

Police have detained the suspect, identified as Magh Singh, son of Tej Singh. Following the incident, anger erupted among family members and locals, who expressed outrage against the accused.

Police have conducted the girl's medical examination. The accused remains in custody. Investigation is ongoing.