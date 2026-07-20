A Mumbai Special Court has convicted and sentenced 35 Somali pirates for hijacking the MV Ruen. This marks the first successful prosecution under India's new Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, following their capture by the Indian Navy.

The Special Court in Mumbai, designated under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, on Monday convicted and sentenced all 35 Somali nationals involved in the hijacking of the Maltese-flagged vessel MV Ruen on December 14, 2023.

This marks the first successful prosecution conducted under India's Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, which gives statutory effect to the country's obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.

The Prosecution and Charges

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ranjeet V. Sangle, who led the prosecution, achieved a 100% conviction rate in the case. This success continues Sangle's unprecedented record in the prosecution of Somali piracy cases in Indian courts, a feat noted as unparalleled globally. The 35 accused were formally handed over to the Yellow Gate Police Station in Mumbai following their arrest.

The prosecution filed charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act, alongside the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022. The charges included kidnapping for ransom, extortion, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, attempted murder, and criminal intimidation. The prosecution built its case on naval testimony, forensic reports, and documentary evidence detailing the entire chain of custody from the point of interception at sea to production before the court. Following the presentation of evidence during trial, the accused pleaded guilty. The Special Court accepted the plea before delivering its judgement.

Initial Hijacking and Naval Response

Earlier on December 14, 2023, the Malta-flagged bulk carrier MV Ruen was reportedly hijacked by six armed individuals at sea. After learning about the incident, the Indian Navy's Maritime Patrol Aircraft established contact with the crew, who had taken refuge in the ship's citadel.

INS Kochi was subsequently diverted to the Gulf of Aden to render assistance. On December 16, 2023, INS Kochi intercepted the vessel and confirmed that the citadel had been breached, in which 18 crew members were held hostage and one individual got injured in this incident. The Indian Navy successfully coordinated the medical evacuation of the injured crew member via Oman before the vessel entered Somali territorial waters.

The Interception and Surrender

Three months later, on March 15, 2024, the Indian Navy tracked the pirate-controlled vessel approximately 260 nautical miles east of Somalia. Guided-missile destroyer INS Kolkata intercepted the MV Ruen, confirming the presence of armed pirates via a ship-launched drone. The pirates responded by shooting down the drone and firing upon the Indian naval warship.

Coordinated Military Action

INS Kolkata responded with calibrated actions, disabling the vessel's steering and navigational systems. INS Subhadra was deployed to reinforce the operation, and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) were air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft. Continuous surveillance was provided by HALE Remotely Piloted Aircraft and a P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

On the afternoon of March 16, 2024, all 35 pirates surrendered. All 17 remaining crew members were safely evacuated without injury, and the vessel, carrying cargo valued at approximately USD 1 million, was sanitised and escorted to India.

This mission, conducted 1,400 nautical miles from the Indian mainland, remains one of the Indian Navy's most complex long-range maritime interdiction operations. (ANI)

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