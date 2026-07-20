MoHUA and NIUA held an event for 75 cities under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign to discuss the Shallow Aquifer Management programme. Cities shared best practices and outcomes for groundwater recharge to enhance urban water security and climate resilience.

As part of the nationwide 'Catch the Rain' campaign, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), organised a national interaction with 75 cities implementing the Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) programme under AMRUT, as per the release. The event provided a platform for participating cities to share progress, exchange best practices, and showcase completed groundwater recharge interventions aimed at strengthening urban water security.

According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the SAM programme supports cities in enhancing groundwater recharge through scientific planning and technical handholding. Under the programme, 75 cities are implementing a range of recharge interventions, including recharge shafts, injection wells, check dams, gabion walls, circular khals and modular recharge pits, contributing to sustainable rainwater harvesting, aquifer replenishment and improved climate resilience.

Cities Showcase Progress and Future Plans

The interaction was chaired by D Thara, Additional Secretary, MoHUA, and moderated by Isha Kalia, Joint Secretary, MoHUA, with participation from representatives of 75 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Cities shared their implementation experiences, key outcomes, challenges and future plans for scaling up groundwater recharge interventions.

Several cities highlighted encouraging outcomes under the programme. Korba announced plans to revive 95 additional defunct borewells following the success of its SAM interventions. Vizianagaram reported improvements in groundwater levels, while Nagpur committed to constructing 100 additional recharge structures during the current monsoon. Bhubaneswar highlighted that SAM interventions have not only enhanced groundwater recharge but have also helped mitigate urban flooding through improved stormwater infiltration.

Emphasis on Community Participation

Groundwater experts emphasised the importance of community participation and local stewardship to ensure the long-term sustainability of groundwater recharge initiatives.

Commitment to Water-Secure Cities Reaffirmed

The interaction reaffirmed MoHUA's commitment to advancing sustainable groundwater management under AMRUT through scientific, nature-based and community-led interventions, while furthering the objectives of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign to build water-secure and climate-resilient cities. (ANI)