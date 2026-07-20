Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini described Punjab and Haryana as 'two brothers' with a shared cultural heritage. Attending a mela in Jalandhar, he expressed hope for Punjab's rapid development and strengthened position among leading states.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Punjab and Haryana are two separate states, but they share a common cultural heritage, Guru tradition and deep social bonds. He remarked that the two states are like two brothers from the same family and will always continue to move forward with the spirit of love, brotherhood and mutual harmony.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing the gathering while attending the 43rd annual three-day mela at Almast Bapu Lal Badshah's Darbar in Jalandhar, on Monday expressed the hope that just as Haryana is progressing steadily on the path of development, "Punjab too would advance rapidly and further strengthen its position among the country's leading states".

Message of Love and Brotherhood

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that life of Bapu Lal Badshah conveys the message of love, brotherhood, humanity and social harmony. He said Bapu Lal Badshah Ji believed that where there is true love, there is no place for discrimination. The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering while attending the 43rd Annual Three-Day Mela at Almast Bapu Lal Badshah Ji's Darbar in Nakodar, Jalandhar, on Monday. The 'Gaddi Nashin' of Bapu Lal Badshah Dargah Hans Raj Hans also attended the event.

Welfare Schemes Inspired by Saint's Teachings

Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana Government, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Bapu Lal Badshah, is implementing several public welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor, the needy and the underprivileged. He said the government's objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society and to realize the vision of Antyodaya. (ANI)